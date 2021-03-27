GUADALAJARA
Al menos siete personas han resultado heridas este viernes tras la llegada de un vehículo que ha arrollado dos terrazas de dos bares en el municipio de Yunquera de Henares (Guadalajara), cuyo conductor ha manifestado que lo ha hecho voluntariamente desesperado por haber perdido la custodia de sus hijos.
Según ha señalado fuentes de Emergencias del 112 a Efe, han recibido el aviso a las 14.46 horas de este viernes cuando un vehículo Seat Alhambra ha arrollado las mesas y sillas de dos terrazas de dos bares, al invadir la acera en la calle Real, en el centro del municipio.
El vehículo ha arrollado las mesas y sillas de dos terrazas de dos bares distintos
En una de las terrazas, en la calle Real, una persona ha resultado herida leve, en tanto que en otra, ubicada en la calle San Cleto, el hombre ha atropellado al menos a tres, dos de las cuales han sufrido una fractura en la pierna y otra lesiones leves, según han manifestado a Efe fuentes cercanas a la investigación. En la calle El Santo ha sido atropellada otra persona y ha sufrido heridas leves.
Hasta el lugar han acudido dos ambulancias de urgencias, una UVI, el médico de urgencias y la Guardia Civil. Fuentes de la Guardia Civil de Guadalajara han confirmado a Efe que el conductor del vehículo ha sido detenido. Se trata de Mohammadi H.B., con domicilio en la vecina localidad de Humanes de Mohernando y al que no le constan antecedentes.
El supuesto autor, que ha dado negativo a los test de alcohol y drogas, ha manifestado a los agentes que su acción ha sido voluntaria y fruto de la desesperación por la pérdida de la custodia de sus hijos.
