Los autobuses nocturnos de Granada tendrán paradas a demanda para ofrecer más seguridad a las mujeres

Los autobuses urbanos búho de Granada, que funcionan durante la noche y la madrugada, tendrán paradas bajo demanda para otorgar mayor seguridad a las mujeres, quienes podrán indicar al conductor el punto del recorrido habitual de la línea más próximo a su destino para que se detenga.
El concejal de Protección Ciudadana y Movilidad de Granada, César Díaz, ha presentado este lunes este nuevo servicio ideado para ofrecer mayor seguridad a las mujeres que viajan en las líneas nocturnas. Este servicio de "bajada a demanda" que impulsa el Ayuntamiento granadino entrará en funcionamiento este fin de semana y afecta a las líneas 111 y 121.
"Es obligado el compromiso social para acabar con esta lacra de la violencia hacia las mujeres en todas sus manifestaciones adoptando medidas concretas", ha apuntado Díaz, que ha explicado que aunque la iniciativa sea "modesta", convierte al transporte público en un colaborador más contra esta lacra.
Las viajeras que quieran beneficiarse de este sistema deberán indicarlo al conductor en el momento de subir al vehículo, informándole de su destino exacto para que el vehículo se detenga en el lugar más próximo al domicilio de la usuaria sin desviarse de su itinerario, es decir, dentro del recorrido habitual de la línea.
Ofrecer mayor seguridad a las mujeres que viajan en las líneas nocturnas `Buho´ es el objetivo del nuevo servicio de `Bajada a demanda´ impulsado por el Ayuntamiento. Entrará en funcionamiento este fin de semana y afecta a las líneas 111 y 121.https://t.co/xE2ihtz7uQ pic.twitter.com/pS9eeDRWXX— Ayuntamiento Granada (@aytogr) November 25, 2019
Además, durante el trayecto, permanecerán próximas a la zona del conductor de tal manera que puedan comunicarse con él fácilmente, e indicarle con suficiente antelación que se aproxima el destino donde desean bajar.
