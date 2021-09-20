Estás leyendo: Así avanza la erupción del volcán en La Palma

Así avanza la erupción del volcán en La Palma

Las coladas de lava avanzan hacia el mar, engullendo un centenar de viviendas.

Erupción volcánica en La Palma este 19 de septiembre de 2021.
Erupción volcánica en La Palma este 19 de septiembre de 2021. Arturo Jimenez / EUROPA PRESS

Las coladas de lava de la erupción volcánica en La Palma avanzan hacia el mar. El presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres, ha afirmado en una entrevista con la Cadena SER que "la lava camina hacia al mar en dos lenguas que pueden unirse". 

La lava, a 1.075 grados centígrados de temperatura, avanza de forma relativamente lenta: 700 metros por hora. Ya hay un centenar de viviendas afectadas. 

Sigue en directo la evolución de la erupción. Imágenes cedidas en exclusiva por TV Canaria: 

