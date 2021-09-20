Así avanza la erupción del volcán en La Palma

madridActualizado:
Las coladas de lava de la erupción volcánica en La Palma avanzan hacia el mar. El presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres, ha afirmado en una entrevista con la Cadena SER que "la lava camina hacia al mar en dos lenguas que pueden unirse".
La lava, a 1.075 grados centígrados de temperatura, avanza de forma relativamente lenta: 700 metros por hora. Ya hay un centenar de viviendas afectadas.
Sigue en directo la evolución de la erupción. Imágenes cedidas en exclusiva por TV Canaria:
