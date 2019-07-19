Público
Barcelona El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y el Govern le reducen al mínimo la ayuda a la dependencia a una tetrapléjica con parálisis cerebral

Los padres de Macarena Giménez, unos jubilados de Hostafrancs (Barcelona), denuncian la decisión de Serveis Socials.

'La Vanguardia' ha llevado a portada el caso de la tetrapléjica Macarena Giménez, fotografiada por Xavier Cervera. / LV

'La Vanguardia' ha llevado a portada el caso de la tetrapléjica Macarena Giménez, fotografiada por Xavier Cervera. / LV

El caso de Macarena Giménez estremece: es tetrapléjica de nacimiento y, a sus 28 años, ha visto como el Consorci de Serveis Socials de Barcelona, integrado por el Ajuntament y la Generalitat de Catalunya, le ha reducido al mínimo la ayuda que recibía su madre por atenderla: de 442 a 36 euros. Macarena, además, padece una parálisis cerebral espástica, sufre brotes psicóticos, es ciega de un ojo y casi del otro, tiene las caderas luxadas... y sus progenitores, residentes en Hostafrancs, están jubilados. ¿Qué ha sido de la ley de dependencia?

El món a RAC1 se hizo eco de las penalidades de la familia y La Vanguardia ha llevado a su portada los esfuerzos para que tenga un vida digna, en un reportaje gráfico de Xavier Cervera que refleja las dificultades cotidianas. Algo a lo que están acostumbrados desde que Macarena era un bebé y un médico les dijo que nunca podría valerse por sí misma.

Lo que no se esperaban los progenitores de Macarena Giménez es que le hayan reducido la prestación por dependencia con el argumento de que otra ayuda que recibe (su asistencia a un centro de terapia ocupacional) es incompatible con el dinero que recibía su madre por ocuparse de ella. ¿Pero qué va a hacer ahora con 36 euros para cuidar a su hija?

Puedes leer la noticia original de RAC1 y el reportaje posterior de La Vanguardia.

