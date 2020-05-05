Estás leyendo: Ayuso justifica el acto en Ifema porque en espacios abiertos "apenas hay contagios"

Público
Público

Ayuso Ayuso justifica el acto en Ifema porque en espacios abiertos "apenas hay contagios"

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid critica las escenas de aglomeraciones en el acto de cierre del hospital de campaña, pero defiende que no ha habido ningún contagio por covid-19.

El alcade de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida (2d), y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (i), entre otras autoridades, durante el acto de cierre en el interior del hospital de campaña del recinto ferial de Ifema este viernes, cua
El alcade de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida (2d), y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (i),  durante el acto de cierre en el interior del hospital de campaña del recinto ferial de Ifema este viernes, EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

Público/agencias

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso ha vuelto a pedir disculpas por la organización del acto de cierre del hospital de campaña de Ifema para pacientes con covid-19. Sin embargo, ha intentado defenderse alegando que cuando se trabaja en espacios abiertos, "no hay contagios apenas". 

"Ifema ha sido un hospital milagro, eso ha sido IFEMA y es lo que ha de quedar. Otra cosa es que el día que eso se apaga haya una ilusión generalizada, Me equivoqué invitando a todos los representantes de los partidos. A esto se suma todo el personal del hospital, más bomberos y voluntarios. Se juntó muchísima gente y nos dejamos llevar, era un día de explosión de alegría", ha afirmado la presidenta madrileña en una entrevista en el Canal 24 Horas de RTVE.

Aunque ha lamentado las imágenes del  viernes del evento multitudinario por el cierre de puertas del hospital de campaña que ha hecho frente a la alta presión en las UCI y los centros hospitalarios, ha defendido que el acto no ha ocasionado ningún contagio por covid-19. 

Además, ha detallado que desde el Gobierno regional hicieron una invitación con un protocolo, en el que se mantenían "las distancias de seguridad". En este sentido, ha reconocido que ahí el error fue haber invitado a demasiados diputados de la Asamblea y concejales del Ayuntamiento.

A pesar de disculparse por la "efusividad de ese momento", en otra entrevista en Ondacero la presidenta de la Comunidad ha culpado a la Delegación del Gobierno y algunos políticos de intentar utilizar el acto de clausura de Ifema, en el que se reunió mucha gente, para intentar "eclipsar" el éxito de este hospital provisional y como "una contrafoto al 8M".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze vuelve

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú