Una bala perdida de un tiroteo en Málaga mata a un anciano que estaba en casa

málaga
Seis personas han sido detenidas por la Policía Nacional por su supuesta implicación en el tiroteo que se produjo anoche en Málaga capital, en el que falleció un hombre de 74 años, al parecer por una bala perdida, según han informado este jueves fuentes policiales.
La Policía Nacional investiga esta muerte por arma de fuego, ocurrida durante una reyerta el miércoles en la barriada de La Palmilla.
El servicio de emergencias 112 ha informado a Efe de que recibió a las 21.55 horas varias llamadas de particulares que avisaban de que habían escuchado disparos en la calle Ebro, por lo que el centro coordinador movilizó a la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias y la Policía Nacional. Desde que ocurrieron los hechos hay un despliegue policial en la zona, han añadido las fuentes.
