Bandas rivales se enfrentan a tiros en el distrito madrileño de Ciudad Lineal

madrid
El distrito madrileño de Ciudad Lineal ha registrado la noche del jueves un enfrentamiento a tiros entre supuestamente bandas rivales, que ha sido grabado por varios vecinos de la zona y difundido por algunos sindicatos policiales.
El suceso ha tenido lugar en torno a las 21:30 horas en la confluencia de las calles de Hermanos Gómez y de los Collados, en el barrio de Pueblo Nuevo y muy cerca del de La Elipa.
Fuentes de Emergencias de Ayuntamiento de Madrid han informado a Efe de que ellos no han sido requeridos al lugar de los hechos. En el vídeo grabado por los vecinos y difundidos por varios sindicatos policiales, y publicados también en algunos medios de comunicación, se observa un enfrentamiento entre dos supuestas bandas rivales y en el transcurso de ella un joven efectúa hasta cuatro detonaciones con una supuesta pistola, que luego esconde en un coche aparcado.
En el vídeo, en el que varios jóvenes corren por las calles del barrio, se escuchan hasta seis detonaciones.
