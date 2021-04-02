Estás leyendo: Bandas rivales se enfrentan a tiros en el distrito madrileño de Ciudad Lineal

Bandas rivales se enfrentan a tiros en el distrito madrileño de Ciudad Lineal

En diversos vídeos grabados por los vecinos se ve a un joven disparando hasta en seis ocasiones. Los servicios de Emergencia del Ayuntamiento no han tenido que intervenir.

Imagen sacada del vídeo difundido por vecinos en la que se ve a un joven usando una pistola en el barrio de Ciudad Lineal de Madrid el jueves 1 de abril de 2020.  Redes Sociales.

El distrito madrileño de Ciudad Lineal ha registrado la noche del jueves un enfrentamiento a tiros entre supuestamente bandas rivales, que ha sido grabado por varios vecinos de la zona y difundido por algunos sindicatos policiales.

El suceso ha tenido lugar en torno a las 21:30 horas en la confluencia de las calles de Hermanos Gómez y de los Collados, en el barrio de Pueblo Nuevo y muy cerca del de La Elipa.

Fuentes de Emergencias de Ayuntamiento de Madrid han informado a Efe de que ellos no han sido requeridos al lugar de los hechos. En el vídeo grabado por los vecinos y difundidos por varios sindicatos policiales, y publicados también en algunos medios de comunicación, se observa un enfrentamiento entre dos supuestas bandas rivales y en el transcurso de ella un joven efectúa hasta cuatro detonaciones con una supuesta pistola, que luego esconde en un coche aparcado.

En el vídeo, en el que varios jóvenes corren por las calles del barrio, se escuchan hasta seis detonaciones.

