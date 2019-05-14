"Aldi ha eliminado de forma efectiva de sus estanterías los huevos de gallinas criadas en jaulas", según anuncian desde Igualdad Animal a través de un comunicado. El proyecto de la cadena de supermercados tenía como objetivo dejar de vender huevos de gallinas enjauladas en 2020, por lo que se ha adelantado en un año su compromiso.
Según informa Igualdad Animal, Aldi es el cuarto supermercado en España en retirar los huevos de gallinas enjauladas de sus establecimientos. Anteriormente lo hicieron Lidl, AhorraMas y Condis.
En los próximos años está previsto que lo hagan supermercados como Mercadona, Carrefour, Eroski, El Corte Inglés o Alcampo. "A nivel mundial ya son más de 500 empresas las que han realizado este tipo de compromisos confirmando la tendencia imparable en el sector hacia sistemas alternativos a las jaulas", explican en la nota de prensa.
