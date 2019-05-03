Público
Bienestar animal Alcampo dejará de vender huevos de gallinas enjauladas

A partir de 2021 la cadena de supermercados solo comercializará huevos de marca propia, que no procedan de gallinas enjauladas.

Gallinas enjauladas para la producción industrial de huevos. IGUALDAD ANIMAL

Alcampo se ha comprometido a no vender huevos de gallinas enjauladas. Será a partir de 2021 cuando la cadena comercialice con este tipo de huevos en su marca propia, y en 2025 esta práctica se extenderá al resto de marcas que ofertan.

Esta medida "es un avance muy importante que servirá para reducir el sufrimiento que padecen millones de estas aves en España", según celebra el director de Igualdad Animal, Javier Moreno, en una nota de prensa.

En este mismo comunicado, Moreno muestra su optimismo ya que cada vez son más los consumidores valoran el bienestar animal a la hora de elegir los productos que compran. 

Empresas como Carrefour, Eroski, Aldi, Lidl, AhorraMas, Condis o El Corte Inglés ya se han sumado también a este compromiso.

