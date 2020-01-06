Bill Gates hace un llamamiento a que las mayores fortunas paguen más impuestos

Año tras año, desde 2008, los beneficios de las grandes fortunas han ido en aumento. Dicho de otro modo; los ricos son cada vez más ricos. Quizá por ello sorprende que sea uno de esos milmillonarios que han visto crecer y crecer sus botines, quien abogue por una subida de impuestos a sus vecinos en esa suerte de Olimpo del capital.

En concreto ha sido Bill Gates, cofundador de Microsoft y segunda cartera más atiborrada de billetes del mundo –según Bloomberg–, el responsable de alzar su voz frente a los desmanes fiscales de sus homólogos adinerados. "Los legisladores estadounidenses deberían solucionar algunas lagunas, aumentar el impuesto a la herencia y subir, también, el impuesto a las ganancias de capital para que sea igual a la tasa sobre el ingreso laboral", denunciaba Gates en su blog personal.

"He sido recompensado desproporcionadamente por el trabajo que he realizado, mientras que muchos otros que trabajan igual de duro luchan por sobrevivir". "Por eso", prosigue Gates en su misiva, "estoy a favor de un sistema impositivo en el que, si tienes más dinero, pagues unos impuestos más altos". Unas declaraciones sorprendentes, no tanto por lo que dicen, sino porque quien las dice tiene un patrimonio neto que alcanza los 113.7 mil millones de dólares.



Ya en 2010, Gates junto con su mujer Melinda pusieron en marcha un compromiso en el que 30 multimillonarios estadounidenses terminaron por coincidir. La iniciativa consistía en que los más ricos destinaran el 50% de su fortuna a fines benéficos, dentro de una campaña promovida por el inversor Warren Buffett y el fundador de Microsoft, Bill Gates.



Entre los millonarios que se acaban de sumar a la iniciativa están el alcalde de Nueva York, Michael Bloomberg; el empresario de la industria del entretenimiento Barry Diller; el cofundador de Oracle Larry Ellison; el magnate de la energía T. Boone Pickens; el magnate de los medios Ted Turner; el banquero David Rockefeller, y el inversor Ronald Perelman.