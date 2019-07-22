El tráfico en las inmediaciones de la Gran Vía se encuentra colapsado desde pasadas las 14.00 horas de este lunes debido a que los bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid y personal del Samur-Protección Civil estaban trabajando para tratar de bajar a un hombre que ha subido a una azotea con intención de lanzarse al vacío. Esta situación ha provocado el corte de la circulación en vías adyacentes a Gran Vía.
Los efectivos desplazados han conseguido tras más de hora y media de negociación que esta persona depusiera su actitud y accediera a bajarse. Pasadas las 15.30 horas, los sanitarios del Samur le han valorado para trasladarle a un centro hospitalario, según han informado fuentes de Emergencias Madrid.
El incidente ha comenzado sobre las 14.10 horas y hasta el lugar se han acercado varias dotaciones de bomberos, que han conseguido subir a la zona donde se encontraba el hombre que amenazaba con suicidarse.
La intervención se ha realizado en un edificio ubicado en el número 80 de la Gran Vía, en una decimoquinta planta del inmueble que alberga un hotel, en cuya cúpula se encamaraba el hombre.
