Brasil Una luchadora de MMA da una paliza a un acosador que se masturbaba mirándola

Los hechos ocurrieron en la Playa de Río de Janeiro mientras la deportista, Joyce Vieira, se encontraba haciendo una sesión de fotos. El acosador fue detenido el pasado 15 de abril.

La luchadora de MMA dio una paliza a un acosador que se masturbaba delante de ella

Joyce Vieira, una luchadora brasileña de artes marciales mixtas (MMA), le dio una paliza a un acosador sexual en una playa de Río de Janeiro que se masturbaba mientras ella realizaba una sesión de fotografía junto a una amiga. Según la versión de Vieira, de 26 años, el hombre comenzó a masturbarse delante de ellas el pasado 8 de abril, aunque el hecho y las imágenes no se habían dado a conocer hasta ahora.

Según el relato del periódico Folha de Sao Paulo , la deportista pensó al principio que el hombre estaba esperando a alguien, pero al fijarse mejor pudo ver que se estaba masturbando mientras la miraba.

Vieira dijo a medios brasileños que “cuando miré mejor, estaba con el pantalón bajado. Estaba visiblemente erguido, haciendo ruidos y gimiendo”. La mujer intentó persuadir al hombre, pero éste no hizo caso: “Continuó masturbándose y dijo: ‘¿Por qué, no le gustó? Ven aquí’”.

Fue entonces cuando Joyce Vieira, más conocida en el mundo de MMA como "Princesa Fiona", comenzó a golpearlo con dureza. “Fue muy surrealista. Generalmente cuando las personas son pilladas en situaciones así suelen negarlo, pero él no, él continuó”, ha declarado la mujer.

El acosador fue detenido este lunes 15 de abril en Cabo Frío, pero dio otra versión de los hechos. Dijo que, en realidad, estaba orinando y la luchadora “se confundió”.

