Cambios en la Cadena Ser: Pepa Bueno dirigirá 'Hora 25' y Àngels Barceló se hará cargo de 'Hoy por hoy'

Así, Bueno y Barceló intercambiarán sus funciones y horarios en la parrilla de la emisora del Grupo Prisa.

Las periodistas Pepa Bueno y Àngels Barceló. / CADENA SER

La Cadena Ser ha anunciado este miércoles cambios para su próxima temporada, en la que la periodista Àngels Barceló se hará cargo del programa matinal Hoy por hoy mientras que su hasta ahora codirectora Pepa Bueno asumirá el espacio vespertino Hora 25.

Así, Bueno y Barceló intercambiarán sus funciones y horarios en la parrilla de la emisora del Grupo Prisa, en la que seguirán apareciendo tras renovar sus contratos los responsables de La ventana, Carles Francino; de El larguero, Manu Carreño; y de Carrusel deportivo, Dani Garrido.

Por su parte, el locutor Toni Garrido dejará de estar al frente del segundo tramo de Hoy por hoy después de dos temporada en antena -aunque seguirá vinculado a la Cadena Ser en distintos proyectos audiovisuales- y será Barceló quien conduzca todo el espacio matinal, desde las 6 hasta las 12:20 horas.

"Tanto Pepa Bueno como Àngels Barceló abordarán una profunda renovación en los programas que dirigirán a partir de septiembre. Ambas seguirán hasta el final de la temporada al frente de los programas que dirigen actualmente", ha indicado la Cadena Ser en su página web.

