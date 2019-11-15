Cancelado un concierto en Salamanca sobre música de la Guerra Civil que incluía el 'Cara al Sol' o 'Els Segadors'

El Centro Documental de la Memoria Histórica de Salamanca ha decidido cancelar un concierto de música dedicado a la Guerra Civil previsto para la próxima semana que incluía canciones como el Cara al Sol o El Segadors por "razones de actualidad política".
El concierto se iba a desarrollar en el Auditorio de Unicaja Banco y estaba programado desde finales del pasado mes de septiembre con la organización del Archivo de la Guerra Civil, dependiente del Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte, según ha informado El Confidencial.
Fuentes de la Dirección General de Bellas Artes del Ministerio de Cultura han indicado a Europa Press que el Centro Documental de la Memoria Histórica no ha considerado oportuno celebrar el concierto "en el momento actual".
director artístico del proyecto y de la Orquesta de Vientos de Zamora, José Ignacio Petit Matías, ha asegurado haber recibido una llamada telefónica del director del Archivo General de la Guerra Civil informándole de que el Ministerio de Cultura le había pedido suspender el concierto porque "no es el momento".
La suspensión tiene lugar tres semanas después de la exhumación de los restos del dictador Franco, desenterrados de la basílica del Valle de los Caídos después de casi 44 años y reinhumados en un panteón del cementerio madrileño de Mingorrubio-El Pardo.
El concierto dedicado a la Guerra Civil iba a arrancar con la interpretación de los himnos nacional y de Riego y se iba a cerrar con La guerra madre, la guerra resucitada, con letra del poeta Miguel Hernández y sin música. Se iban a interpretar otras 24 piezas como el Cara al sol, La Internacional, el himno catalán Els Segadors o Ay, Carmela.
El concierto, que iban a ofrecer la Orquesta de Vientos de Zamora y los coros Concordia y de la Hermandad de Jesús en su Tercera Caída, era el mismo que tuvo lugar el pasado mes de diciembre de 2018 en el Teatro Ramos Carrión de la capital zamorana, donde vuelve a estar programado para el próximo 8 de febrero.
