La cantante María Jiménez, ingresada en la UCI con pronóstico grave

Fue operada el pasado 2 de mayo de una obstrucción intestinal y en los últimos días su salud ha empeorado.  

María Jiménez, en una foto de archivo. / EFE

La cantante María Jiménez se encuentra en estado grave en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) de la clínica San Rafael de Cádiz, según han informado hoy a Efe fuentes sanitarias.

La cantante está ingresada en esta clínica desde hace algo más de dos semanas. La cadena Telecinco ha informado de que fue operada el pasado 2 de mayo de una obstrucción intestinal y de que, aunque en principio evolucionó favorablemente, en los últimos días se han producido complicaciones en su estado salud.

Jiménez está en la UCI con pronóstico grave, y empeoró este sábado. Según la revista Semana, su estado es "muy delicado y preocupante".

Nacida el 3 de febrero de 1950 en el barrio sevillano de Triana, María Jiménez vive desde hace años en la localidad gaditana de Chiclana de la Frontera. Esta no es el primera enfermedad que sufre. La cantante superó un cáncer de mama en 2017. 

