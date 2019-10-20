Los altercados y las cargas policiales producidas en Madrid después de que un centenar de manifestantes trataran de cortar Gran Vía se han saldado con doce detenidos y al menos 26 heridos. Los enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y las fuerzas de seguridad se produjeron en torno a las 20.30, una hora después de que finalizase la marcha de unas 4.000 personas.
Uno de los momentos más tensos de la jornada se produjo cuando la Policía cargó contra los periodistas, pese a que estos se identificaban como prensa en todo momento. Las imágenes captadas por el colaborador de Público, Guillermo Martínez, así lo demuestran.
Las cargas tuvieron su origen en Gran Vía, cuando varios centenares de manifestantes intentaron cortar esta avenida y la Policía Nacional cargó contra ellos. Posteriormente, los manifestantes cogieron sillas y mobiliario de una terraza de la madrileña plaza de Callao y los han arrojado contra los agentes.
Casi al final del vídeo aparece cómo la policía carga contra algunos periodistas entre los que me encontraba después de gritar en repetidas ocasiones que estaba trabajando cubriendo la manifestación. https://t.co/vHbajFuSQe— Guille8Martínez (@Guille8Martinez) October 19, 2019
VÍDEO | Enfrentamientos entre la policía y manifestantes en la plaza de Callao.— Público (@publico_es) October 19, 2019
Por @Guille8Martinez / @publico_es
DIRECTO 👉 https://t.co/vuh6PKcGHx pic.twitter.com/rQeAe2klap
VÍDEO | La policía carga contra manifestantes que intentaban cortar la Gran Vía de Madrid.— Público (@publico_es) October 19, 2019
Por @Guille8Martinez / @publico_es
DIRECTO 👉 https://t.co/vuh6PKcGHx pic.twitter.com/7zqGrjaKAK
