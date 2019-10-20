Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cargas policiales en Madrid Así cargó la Policía en Madrid contra los periodistas que cubrían las protestas pese a identificarse varias veces como "prensa" 

Las imágenes grabadas por 'Público' demuestran que las autoridades golpearon a los reporteros que asistieron a la marcha pese a identificarse como prensa. 

Publicidad
Media: 2
Votos: 1
Momento de las cargas policiales de la Policía. Imágenes captadas por Público.

Momento de las cargas policiales de la Policía. Imágenes captadas por Público.

Los altercados y las cargas policiales producidas en Madrid después de que un centenar de manifestantes trataran de cortar Gran Vía se han saldado con doce detenidos y al menos 26 heridos. Los enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y las fuerzas de seguridad se produjeron en torno a las 20.30, una hora después de que finalizase la marcha de unas 4.000 personas.

Uno de los momentos más tensos de la jornada se produjo cuando la Policía cargó contra los periodistas, pese a que estos se identificaban como prensa en todo momento. Las imágenes captadas por el colaborador de Público, Guillermo Martínez, así lo demuestran. 

Las cargas tuvieron su origen en Gran Vía, cuando varios centenares de manifestantes intentaron cortar esta avenida y la Policía Nacional cargó contra ellos. Posteriormente, los manifestantes cogieron sillas y mobiliario de una terraza de la madrileña plaza de Callao y los han arrojado contra los agentes.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad