¿Qué hacer en caso de caída de ceniza volcánica?

El Cabildo de La Palma emite una serie de recomendaciones en caso de caída de ceniza volcánica. Lo ha hecho a través de las redes sociales, donde recomienda cubrir los recipientes de agua, cerrar puertas y ventanas, así como proteger nariz y boca al salir.

También aconseja no dejar alimentos a la intemperie y no realizar actividades físicas al aire libre. Por otro lado, las autoridades piden a la población que se abstenga de circular por las carreteras cercanas al volcán y también de acercarse a las coladas de lava, porque "la situación no es ni mucho menos segura".

Pedro Sánchez: "Hay que evitar la proximidad al magma"

"Se lo pedimos por su seguridad y para que los equipos de emergencia puedan desempeñar su trabajo", ha señalado el presidente del Cabildo de La Palma, Mariano Hernández Zapata, en un mensaje que han secundado en una rueda de prensa, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres.

El presidente del Ejecutivo también se ha sumado al llamamiento y ha subrayado que "los ciudadanos pueden estar tranquilos" si siguen las indicaciones de las autoridades y, en particular, de los diferentes equipos de emergencia, que están realizando un trabajo "extraordinario". "Es importante recordar que la emergencia continúa y hay que evitar la proximidad al magma", ha añadido.