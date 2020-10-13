Estás leyendo: Catalunya se plantea cerrar durante 15 días bares y restaurantes

Emergencia sanitaria Catalunya se plantea cerrar durante 15 días bares y restaurantes

El Govern anunciará mañana, miércoles, medidas para frenar la "segunda ola" de coronavirus. La consellera de Presidencia y portavoz, Meritxell Budó, destaca que estas medidas buscarán "reducir la movilidad y la interacción social".

Una camarera trabaja en una terraza del centro de L'Hospitalet (Barcelona). (ALEJANDRO GARCÍA | EFE)

público | europa press

La consellera de Presidencia y portavoz del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha asegurado este martes que mañana, miércoles, el Ejecutivo catalán anunciará medidas para frenar la "segunda ola" de coronavirus. El Govern catalán considera que debe actuar inmediatamente tras el aumento de contagios de los últimos días.

Entre esas medidas que serán anunciadas el miércoles, el Govern va a adoptar una bastante drástica: cerrará bares y restaurantes durante 15 días, hasta que acabe este mes de octubre, según han confirmado fuentes del Govern a El Periódico

Budó ha destacado que estas medidas buscarán "reducir la movilidad y la interacción social", y ha llamado a la ciudadanía a mantener las medidas de protección necesarias ante la pandemia y a seguir las recomendaciones que se irán dando desde el Govern.

Por su parte, el Gremio de Restauración de Barcelona ha tachado de "inadmisible" la posibilidad de que la Generalitat imponga más restricciones al sector, y ha alertado que "estigmatizarlo" "no funciona" ni económica ni epidemiológicamente.

No obstante, estas restricciones todavía no se han comunicado al sector, cuya actividad se encuentra parcialmente limitada desde el 18 de julio y al que la Generalitat ha convocado mañana a una reunión para abordar la cuestión.

"Los restauradores entenderíamos las restricciones si estuvieran contribuyendo a disminuir el número de contagios. Pero no es así, la cifra no hace más que subir", ha señalado el director del Gremio, Roger Pallarols, quien ha opinado que la Generalitat debería "cambiar de estrategia y buscar los verdaderos focos de contagio en otros espacios de socialización que escapan a la supervisión administrativa".

Ha advertido así que estas medidas a medida provocan el efecto contrario y hacen que se trasladen a domicilios privados los encuentros y reuniones que se producirían en bares, con el consecuente relajamiento del cumplimiento de las medidas de prevención.

