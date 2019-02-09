Un centenar de personas protesta ante el Arzobispado de Tarragona por los abusos

Un centenar de personas se han concentrado este sábado ante el Arzobispado de Tarragona para protestar y expresar su rechazo a los abusos a menores, presuntamente cometidos por capellanes.

La concentración ha sido convocada por las redes sociales bajo el lema: "La canalla no es toca" (las criaturas no se tocan), después de que han salido a la luz los abusos a menores que cometió un ex párroco de Constantí (Tarragona) ya fallecido y las investigaciones sobre otros casos que afectaron a los rectores de Constantí (Tarragona) y Arbeca (Lleida), que han cesado en sus cargos.

Los asistentes han pegado en la fachada del palacio episcopal de Tarragona algunos carteles en los que se podía leer: "basta impunidad".

Durante la concentración, los manifestantes, que han exigido que la Iglesia actúe con "contundencia" y "transparencia, han leído una carta de una víctima anónima que ha relatado los abusos que sufrió cuando era menor, hace varias décadas.

"No podemos permitir que se lleve a un mosén de un país a otro y que se le cambie de parroquia y que siga pasando lo mismo, la sociedad está harta", ha declarado Cinta Oliván, una de las promotoras de la protesta.

Los concentrados también han expresado su "estupor" por las declaraciones que hizo el arzobispo de Tarragona, Jaume Pujol, quien dijo, tras conocerse los abusos a menores cometidos por sacerdotes de su diócesis, que "hay personas con un mal momento" en la vida, del que después "quizás se arrepentirán", aunque después puntualizó que no quería minimizar los casos que le parecen "gravísimos".

Durante la concentración, los asistentes han repartido folletos con instrucciones para darse de baja de la Iglesia.