madrid
El sistema informático del Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE) sigue sin funcionar tras recibir ayer un 'ciberataque'. En la página web del organismo se informa a los usuarios de que, "por causas ajenas", tanto la web como la sede eléctronica no están operativas.
"Estamos trabajando para restaurar el servicio lo antes posible. Se comunicará el restablecimiento en el momento en el que el servicio esté disponible", señala el SEPE. Un equipo de técnicos y expertos está trabajando desde ayer para que el sistema informático del SEPE pueda recuperar su actividad normal, habilitándose la línea de atención 060 para recibir información sobre el incidente.
El director del organismo, Gerardo Gutiérrez, explicó ayer, en varias entrevistas radiofónicas, que este 'ciberataque' no ha afectado a la gestión de nóminas y prestaciones. "Las personas con cita previa están siendo contactadas y se está trabajando para solucionar la situación cuanto antes", señaló.
Así, aseguró que los datos personales, el pago de nóminas, de prestaciones de desempleo y de los ERTE no se han visto afectados por esta situación. "Los datos confidenciales están a salvo. No está afectado el sistema de generación de nóminas, y el pago de prestaciones por desempleo y ERTE se abonarán con normalidad", insistió.
El sindicato CSIF explicó ayer que que todo el sistema informático del SEPE, tanto los ordenadores de los puestos de trabajo como los portátiles de la plantilla que se encuentra teletrabajando, se vieron afectados por un virus 'ransomware'.
El 'ransomware' es un programa de software malicioso que tiene la capacidad de cifrar archivos y bloquear ordenadores con la idea de obtener dinero a cambio de devolver el funcionamiento normal al sistema. Así, los 'ciberatacantes' que usan este 'malware' persiguen obtener un rescate. Según CSIF, este virus paralizó la actividad en toda España, tanto en las 710 oficinas que prestan servicio presencial, como en las 52 telemáticas.
