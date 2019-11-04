Cientos de personas se han manifestado esta tarde en Barcelona y en Madrid para expresar su rechazo a la sentencia de la Audiencia de Barcelona que condenó a la Manada de Manresa por abusos sexuales y no por violación.
La Audiencia de Barcelona condenó el pasado jueves a penas de entre 10 y 12 años de cárcel por un delito de abuso sexual a cinco de los seis procesados por violar por turnos a una menor de 14 años en Manresa (Barcelona), a quienes la Fiscalía acusaba de agresión sexual al entender que la víctima fue intimidada.
El tribunal ha descartado la tesis de la Fiscalía de que los procesados se valieron de su superioridad numérica y el estado de ebriedad de la víctima para intimidarla y agredirla sexualmente y muestra su "sorpresa" por el hecho de que el ministerio público, que inicialmente acusaba a los procesados de abusos, lo elevara a agresión sexual en sus conclusiones definitivas.
La sentencia ha causado malestar en los colectivos feministas e incluso la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, que esta tarde ha acompañado durante unos minutos la protesta en la plaza de Sant Jaume, la calificó de "indignante" por las penas impuestas por "violar en grupo a una menor inconsciente".
La protesta de rechazo a la sentencia en Barcelona ha sido convocada por el colectivo Novembre feminista y ha concentrado a más de 500 personas. En Madrid han asistido alrededor de 300 personas coreando lemas como "Abuso es violación", "Si matan a una nos matan a todas" y "Abajo el patriarcado y el sistema patriarcal".
