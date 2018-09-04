Un total de 259 personas han fallecido en las carreteras españolas durante julio y agosto de 2018, 34 más que en el mismo periodo de 2017, lo que supone un incremento del 15%, según ha anunciado este martes el director general de Tráfico, Pere Navarro, que ha dado cuenta del balance oficial, todavía provisional, de la DGT de este verano.
El año pasado, la siniestralidad vial del periodo estival descendió con respecto a la de 2016, con un 12% menos de fallecidos y un 11,2% menos en accidentes mortales registrados. De este modo, las cifras vuelven a la senda de ascenso, tras los incrementos registrados en el verano de 2015 y 2016.
Son las principales cifras del balance provisional de la siniestralidad en las vías interurbanas con datos referidos a las primeras 24 horas desde que se produce el accidente. El director general de la DGT ha admitido que "no son datos buenos".
Por meses, julio registró 127 fallecidos, siendo el peor julio desde 2012 (seis muertos más que en 2017), así como el peor agosto también desde 2012, al contabilizarse 132 víctimas mortales (28 más que hace un año). Cabe destacar que agosto de 2017, con 104 muertos, fue el menos siniestro desde que se tienen registros.
En cuanto al acumulado anual, un total de 799 personas han perdido la vida, 24 más que desde el 1 de enero al 31 de agosto de 2017 (3% más).
