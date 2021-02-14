Cinco activistas de Femen protestan en Barcelona contra el candidato de Vox ante su colegio electoral

BARCELONAActualizado:
Cinco activistas de Femen han protestado este domingo a mediodía contra el candidato de Vox a las elecciones catalanas, Ignacio Garriga, a su llegada a su colegio electoral, en Barcelona.
Las mujeres han gritado con el torso desnudo y con las pancartas "No es patriotismo, es fascismo" y "Voto a Garriga, foto fascista", gritando a la vez estos mismos lemas.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra, que habían dispuesto un cordón policial, las han apartado mientras ellas seguían gritando consignas. Momentos después, el líder de la formación ultraderechista, Santiago Abascal, ha mostrado su descontento en Twitter.
