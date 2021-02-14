Estás leyendo: Cinco activistas de Femen protestan en Barcelona contra el candidato de Vox ante su colegio electoral

Cinco activistas de Femen protestan en Barcelona contra el candidato de Vox ante su colegio electoral

Las mujeres se han manifestado delante del centro electoral donde votaba Ignacio Garriga, en la ciudad de Barcelona. Tras la llegada del candidato de ultraderecha, Los Mossos d'Esquadra se han llevado a las activistas.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra detienen a activistas de Femen que se manifestaban contra el candidato del partido de extrema derecha. Albert Gea / Reuters

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

Cinco activistas de Femen han protestado este domingo a mediodía contra el candidato de Vox a las elecciones catalanas, Ignacio Garriga, a su llegada a su colegio electoral, en Barcelona.

Las mujeres han gritado con el torso desnudo y con las pancartas "No es patriotismo, es fascismo" y "Voto a Garriga, foto fascista", gritando a la vez estos mismos lemas.

Las activistas de Femen se manifiestan con pancartas. Albert Gea / Reuters

Los Mossos d'Esquadra, que habían dispuesto un cordón policial, las han apartado mientras ellas seguían gritando consignas. Momentos después, el líder de la formación ultraderechista, Santiago Abascal, ha mostrado su descontento en Twitter.

