La Guardia Civil ha detenido a cinco hombres de entre 45 y 50 años por un presunto delito de abusos sexuales a una mujer en la playa naturista de El Mareny de Sant Llorenç, en la localidad valenciana de Cullera.
Según informa la Guardia Civil en un comunicado, los hechos se produjeron el pasado 15 de junio, cuando la víctima, una mujer de la localidad valenciana de Sueca, se encontraba en dicha playa disfrutando de su tiempo libre.
Cuando la mujer se dirigió al aparcamiento, un grupo de cinco hombres de entre 45 y 50 años empezó presuntamente a increparla "con frases vejatorias de tipo sexual" y, según denunció la mujer, al pasar delante de ellos fue objeto de "algún tipo de delito de abuso sexual".
Una vez alcanzado el aparcamiento, la mujer pidió ayuda a una pareja que había allí, mientras los cinco hombres se subieron a su vehículo y realizaron "maniobras bruscas", hasta el punto de que, según la víctima, intentaron arrollarla con el coche.
La mujer se personó entonces en el Puesto Principal de Cullera de la Guardia Civil, donde explicó lo ocurrido y aportó pruebas podrían identificar a los presuntos autores, según indica el comunicado. Los agentes lograron identificar a los cinco hombres y los detuvieron, y está previsto que pasen a disposición judicial en Sueca.
