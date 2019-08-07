Cinco detenidos por una violación grupal a una mujer en Benidorm

Cinco hombres de entre 18 y 19 años han sido detenidos la pasada madrugada como presuntos autores de una agresión sexual en grupo a una mujer de 20 años, de nacionalidad noruega, en una vivienda de Benidorm (Alicante), según la Guardia Civil.
El instituto armado ha informado de que los cinco arrestados, de nacionalidad francesa, estaban de vacaciones en Benidorm y ha añadido que los hechos han ocurrido, supuestamente, la pasada madrugada, según la Guardia Civil.
A las 1.45 horas la víctima y una amiga acudieron al centro de salud de la cercana población de Alfaz del Pi, donde se dio aviso a la Guardia Civil de un supuesto caso de agresión sexual, lo que activó un operativo que condujo a las detenciones entre las 4 y 4.30 horas.
La investigación continúa abierta con el objeto de determinar con exactitud el grado de participación de cada uno de ellos y a la espera de que pasen a disposición del juzgado de guardia de Benidorm este jueves.
Los agentes tratan de aclarar ahora si la otra joven pudo salir del domicilio de forma voluntaria o no. En su denuncia ante la Guardia Civil, facilitaron los datos y fotografías de los perfiles de las redes sociales de los cinco supuestos autores y añadieron que éstos habían comentado que se marcharían a su país este miércoles.
