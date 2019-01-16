Público
CCOO y UGT La CNT convoca una huelga general feminista de 24 horas para el 8M

CCOO y UGT han organizado para este mismo día un paro parcial de dos horas. Entre otras, los sindicatos abogan por una lucha efectiva por la igualdad que permita la desaparición de la brecha laboral en España. 

Imagen de la rueda de prensa del año pasado de la CNT - Youtube

Imagen de la rueda del año pasado de la prensa de la CNT por la lucha feminista- Youtube 

La Confederación Nacional del Trabajo (CNT), en respuesta al llamamiento del movimiento feminista  ha decidido convocar para el próximo 8 de marzo una huelga general feminista de 24 horas en todos los sectores. Como informan en una nota de prensa, esto implica que toda persona "de cualquier parte del territorio contará con todas las garantías legales para secundar la huelga".

En el comunicado (en el que apuntan que se posicionarán "detrás del movimiento feminista") el sindicato afirma que ni la legislación actual ni los tribunales "protegen el derecho de la mujer a trabajar en igualdad de condiciones que sus compañeros hombres".

"Convenios abusivos, falta de herramientas eficaces para garantizar el mismo salario para desempeños de igual valor, enfermedades no reconocidas propias del trabajo en sectores feminizados, acoso y abuso sexual, son solo algunos ejemplos de las condiciones que viven las mujeres en su entorno laboral", dicen desde la CNT. 

Entre otras, exigen la eliminación directa e indirecta de la brecha salarial, la supresión del techo de cristal o la puesta en marcha de medidas que faciliten la conciliación de la vida laboral y familiar. 

Además, los líderes de CCOO y UGT, Unai Sordo y Pepe Álvarez, convocaron para este mismo día un paro parcial de dos horas para todos los trabajadores. Los sindicatos pidieron al Gobierno una "lucha efectiva por la igualdad y contra la violencia de género". También acusaron de "misoginia" a algunos partidos políticos. 

