Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Sindicatos UGT y CCOO convocan protestas el 8 de febrero para exigir a Sánchez que revierta la reforma laboral

Los líderes de CCOO y UGT, Unai Sordo y Pepe Álvarez, instan al Gobierno a que "mueva pieza y que no se escude en minorías parlamentarias".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los líderes de CCOO y UGT, Unai Sordo (i) y Pepe Álvarez. /EFE

Los líderes de CCOO y UGT, Unai Sordo (i) y Pepe Álvarez. /EFE

Los líderes de CCOO y UGT, Unai Sordo y Pepe Álvarez, han anunciado este martes que se movilizarán el próximo 8 de febrero en un "gran acto sindical" para forzar al Gobierno a que derogue determinados aspectos de la reforma laboral de 2012.

"Es el momento de concretar, de ejecutar medidas para la igualdad, para recuperar derechos y salarios", han dicho ambos líderes, quienes han instado al Gobierno a que "mueva pieza y que no se escude en minorías parlamentarias" y lleve "al BOE" aquellas reformas en las que están de acuerdo, "aunque la CEOE no lo esté".

A esta movilización en los centros de trabajo con más de 10.000 sindicalistas le seguirán otras que culminarán con un paro laboral de 2 horas el próximo 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer, "en una jornada de lucha feminista desde una dimensión laboral".

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas