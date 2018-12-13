Los juristas que componen la comisión penal para la reforma de los delitos sexuales —creada tras la sentencia de 'La Manada'— aprobarán este jueves su propuesta definitiva en la que se contempla que se eliminen los delitos de abusos sexuales para calificar como agresión o violación cualquier acto sexual efectuado sin consentimiento.
Sin embargo, la comisión ha introducido una medida que podría causar polémica con la que la pena por violación quedaría reducida, según informa Cadena Ser. Los juristas, que todavía se encuentran debatiendo la propuesta, tendrán que decidir entre las dos alternativas que plantean que los atentados contra la libertad sexual sean tipificados como delitos de violación o agresión sexual.
Las dos alternativas coinciden en que las penas deben ser más elevadas cuando se utilice la violencia y haya intimidación, así como cuando la agresión sea grupal y la víctima haya sido drogada. Las penas serían en esos casos de un máximo de 12 años, tres años menos que en el actual Código Penal.
En ambas opciones se propone una modificación de los artículos 178 y 182 para que los delitos sexuales terminen denominándose delitos de violación y agresiones sexuales. No obstante, una de las propuestas opta por unificar el delito en un sólo término, mientras que la otra defiende la idea de dividir el delito en agresiones y violaciones, en función de si se emplea la violencia y la intimidación.
