La compraventa de viviendas se dispara un 53,5% en julio, el mayor repunte en 13 años

El mercado inmobiliario se recupera con fuerza con 50.258 operaciones, la cifra más alta desde 2008.

Alicante (compraventa de viviendas)
Vista aérea de la ciudad de Alicante. Freepic

madrid

Actualizado:

La compraventa de viviendas nuevas y usadas creció un 53,5 % en julio en comparación con el mismo mes de 2020, hasta 50.258 unidades, lo que constituye la cifra más elevada en más de 13 años (desde abril de 2008), según ha difundido este miércoles el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

El número de operaciones sobre viviendas nuevas (9.510 casas, el 18,9 % del total) subió un 40,2 % en julio en tasa interanual, en tanto que el de usadas (40.748 unidades, el 81,1 %) se elevó un 56,9 % con respecto al mismo mes del año pasado.

En el acumulado del año, de enero a julio, la compraventa de viviendas se ha incrementado un 34,5 % en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2020 que estuvo marcado por las restricciones de la pandemia del coronavirus.

Ya en junio se vislumbraba una clara escalada. El avance de la pandemia es, en este momento, uno de los motivos que incide en que estas operaciones se hayan visto beneficiadas con 48.201 operaciones.

