La Audiencia Provincial de Cádiz ha condenado a F.O.G.L. a cuatro años y seis meses de prisión por abusar sexualmente de la hija de su pareja en el domicilio de estas ubicado en la capital gaditana.
En la sentencia se da como hechos probados que en agosto de 2016 el condenado, de 38 años de edad, abusó sexualmente de la hija de su pareja, de unos diez años de edad, realizando tocamientos y promoviendo que la víctima ejecutara actos para satisfacer su ánimo libidinoso a cambio de darle cinco euros.
El acusado realizó estos actos delictivos aprovechando que la madre de la menor se encontraba dormida o bien cuando la víctima estaba a solas en el domicilio bajo su cuidado.
Por todo ello, la Sección Cuarta de la Audiencia Provincial lo ha condenado a cuatro años y seis meses de prisión por un delito de abuso sexual continuado. Asimismo, el procesado deberá indemnizar a la víctima con la suma de 12.000 euros por los daños psicológicos.
