Condenan por "imprudencia" a un hombre que patea a su esposa dejándola sin olfato de por vida

Un hombre ha sido condenado por la Audiencia Provincial de Huesca a cuatro años de prisión por haber propinado una tremenda paliza a su mujer. Tal y como ha hecho público ABC, el agresor dejó sin olfato de por vida a su esposa al romper las conexiones nerviosas entre la nariz y el cerebro. La mujer, pese a haber sido intervenida quirúrgicamente, quedará con secuelas el resto de su vida.
Tanto la Fiscalía como la víctima solicitaban para el acusado 11 años de cárcel, así como la prohibición de acercarse o comunicarse con la víctima durante los próximos 21 años. Similar era la petición de la víctima, que solicitaba que se le impusieran 12 años de cárcel y 22 años de alejamiento.
La consideración que ha esgrimido el tribunal en la sentencia se basa en que el agresor no tiene intención de dejar a la muer sin olfato y que, en ese caso, el agravante de intencionalidad queda desestimado por el de imprudencia grave. El tribunal también ha tenido en cuenta –tal y como requería el abogado de la acusación– el atenuante de confesión, si bien no ha aplicado otros como el de arrebato u obcecación debido a la adicción al juego del acusado.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar en Monzón (Huesca) hace apenas dos años. El acusado lleva desde entonces en prisión provisional, tiempo que se le descontará de la pena dictada por la Audiencia Provincial de Huesca. El condenado agredió a la víctima en el bar que regentaba después de que ella le recriminara el excesivo gasto que él destinaba a las máquinas recreativas. Fue allí, en el mismo bar, cuando la emprendió a golpes con la víctima, llegándole a provocar una «grave fractura del macizo facial», tal y como dicta el fallo.
*016. Teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género. Es gratuito y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica.
