A Coruña El PP culpa al alcalde de A Coruña del aumento de las violaciones en la ciudad

"La Policía, evidentemente, no tiene la culpa de esto; la tiene un alcalde al que no le preocupa la seguridad ciudadana", asegura la portavoz del PP en el Ayuntamiento coruñés tras publicarse que las agresiones sexuales han aumentado un 150% en los últimos meses. El alcalde, Xulio Ferreiro, se muestra indignado por la acusación

El alcalde de A Coruña por En Marea, Xulio Ferreiro / EFE

La prensa local informaba recientemente de que las violaciones en la ciudad de A Coruña habían aumentado en los últimos meses un 150% y los delitos contra la libertad sexual, un 15%. 

La portavoz del PP en el Ayuntamiento de A Coruña, Rosa Gallego, ha aprovechado estos datos para culpar al alcalde de la ciudad, Xulio Ferreiro de En Marea, de ser el culpable de este aumento de las violaciones. "La Policía, evidentemente, no tiene la culpa de esto; la tiene un alcalde al que no le preocupa la seguridad ciudadana", ha afirmado tajante Gallego ante la sorpresa y la indignación del propio Ferreiro.

Ferreiro estaba tan indignado, que según informa la cadena Ser, el alcalde "zanjó el asunto que se debatía [desahucios] cuando pretendía intervenir el concejal del PP Miguel Lorenzo.

Precisamente, en el pleno se decidió también reconocer con una distinción policial a dos menores: una, la víctima de un intento de agresión sexual que propició la detención de un hombre que ya había acosado a otras menores en la ciudad y un niño de 6 años que llamó al 092 para alertar de que estaba presenciando un episodio de violencia de género contra su propia madre

