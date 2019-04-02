El PP de Catalunya ha presentado una denuncia ante la Junta Electoral Provincial de Barcelona por la utilización en el programa FAQS-Preguntes Freqüents, de TV3, del hashtag "prisispilitics", en referencia a los presos soberanistas que afrontan el juicio del 'procés'.
En concreto, el PPC se hace eco del 'hashtag' #FAQSprisispiliticsTV3, que lanzó el programa el pasado sábado por la noche a través de su cuenta en Twitter, para que los espectadores interactuaran y aportaran sus comentarios.
La expresión "prisispilitics", denuncia el PPC, supone una "burda sustitución" del concepto "presos políticos", con la que se intenta "esquivar", de manera "grotesca", la resolución de la Junta Electoral que prohibía a TV3 utilizar ese término.
Por ello, el PP pide a la Junta Electoral Provincial de Barcelona que inste a la Corporación Catalana de Medios Audiovisuales (CCMA) a "respetar en lo sucesivo" la ley electoral y la resolución en la que se le prohibía el uso de las expresiones "presos políticos" y "exilio" para referirse al proceso soberanista.
Además, el PP solicita también que se abra el "procedimiento sancionador" contra la CCMA "por si de los hechos denunciados se derivara un delito e infracción".
