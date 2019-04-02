Retiran un tema de Josetxu Piperrak tras una denuncia de la Guardia Civil por "ofensiva"

La discográfica El Dromedario Records S.L. se ha comprometido a retirar del mercado la canción OVNI de Josetxu Piperrak & The Riber Rock Band, en el acto de conciliación celebrado ante la demanda interpuesta por la Asociación profesional Justicia Guardia Civil (JUCIL) al considerarla "ofensiva e injuriosa" hacia ese cuerpo. "Son de otra galaxia, de otra civilización; y no pueden ser humanos pues no tienen corazón; sus superpoderes, algo sobrenatural; convierten en terrorismo una pelea de bar", reza parte del tema en referencia a los agentes. Un canción que, por cierto, todavía puede consultarse en YouTube.

El acuerdo ha sido adoptado en un acto de conciliación celebrado en el juzgado de paz de Barañáin (Navarra) en el que no se personaron los integrantes del grupo musical, por lo que los servicios jurídicos de la asociación, según informa en un comunicado, procederán a interponer una demanda de injurias en vía judicial penal contra los mismos.

En el acto, según consta en la resolución, el representante de la discográfica "se compromete a la retirada de los soportes fonográficos del mercado y la retirada de la distribución digital mediante venta de la canción objeto de conciliación de las plataformas de venta correspondiente".

Esa parte manifestó que había actuado de "buena fe" de acuerdo con el contrato que tenía suscrito y, "en especial, atendiendo al pacto 8-1 del mismo en virtud del cual se garantiza la distribución pacífica", recoge el texto, en el que se indica que se le exonera de responsabilidad.

Asimismo, se autoriza a la asociación a comunicar a través de su página web que el motivo de la retirada es consecuencia de su requerimiento