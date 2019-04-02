Público
Violencia machista Detenido por asesinato machista la expareja de la mujer que murió calcinada en Tenerife

La Policía considera que el arrestado prendió fuego al vehículo y que la víctima fue rociada con gasolina.

Los agentes con el coche calcinado. / Imágenes de la Televisión Canaria

El principal sospechoso y expareja de la mujer calcinada en Tenerife, Juan Carlos Alfonso, ha sido detenido acusado de cometer presuntamente este asesinato. Los hechos ocurrieron el 16 de enero, donde la víctima murió carbonizada en el interior del vehículo, mientras que el copiloto, su expareja, sufrió lesiones, según ha informado 24h de TVE.

La Policía ha detenido al acusado por considerar que el incendio fue provocado, según informan los agentes, rociando a la víctima con gasolina. Esta no tuvo tiempo ni de retirarse el cinturón de seguridad.

Se encuentra acusado de un presunto asesinato de violencia machista, además de maltrato animal, ya que en el vehículo se encontraba la mascota, un perro que viajaba en la parte trasera.

