El conductor del atropello múltiple de Marbella es puesto en libertad

El responsable del accidente que dejó a 11 personas hospitalizadas se encuentra ingresado involuntariamente en un centro hospitalario.

Varios policías controlan la terraza de un bar en Marbella tras haber sido arrollada por un coche, a 19 de julio de 2021. Europa Press

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Marbella (Málaga) ha acordado este jueves la puesta en libertad del conductor detenido el pasado lunes por un atropello múltiple en Marbella, en el que resultaron afectadas once personas.

El conductor se encuentra en ingresado en un centro hospitalario

Según la autoridad judicial, el ingreso del investigado en el hospital de Málaga para someterlo a una evaluación psicológica se ha prolongado más allá del plazo máximo previsto por la prórroga de detención establecido de 72 horas, de ahí que, finalmente, la jueza haya decidido su puesta en libertad. Asimismo, la autoridad judicial ha incidido en que se está ante un ingreso involuntario del investigado en el centro hospitalario.

El joven, varón de 30 años, vecino de Marbella, que conducía el vehículo que invadió la acera de la céntrica avenida Miguel Cano de Marbella y arrasó con las terrazas de varios establecimientos de hostelería, hiriendo a once personas, fue trasladado al hospital de Málaga para una evaluación psicológica este martes.

Previamente al traslado, el resultado de las pruebas de alcoholemia y drogas, que les fueron realizadas por la Policía tras su detención, resultaron negativas.

