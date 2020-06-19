Confirman la prisión permanente para 'El Chicle' por asesinar a Diana Quer

La Sala de lo Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia ha ratificado la condena a prisión permanente revisable de José Enrique Abuín Gey, alias el Chicle, por el asesinato de Diana Quer.
De esta forma, se desestima el recurso que interpuso Abuín Gey contra la sentencia en la que se le impuso la máxima pena privativa de libertad contemplada en el Código Penal.
El alto tribunal gallego subraya en la resolución facilitada a la prensa que "no existe duda alguna" de la realidad de unos hechos que han "sido debidamente acreditados" en primera instancia.
Diana Quer, una joven madrileña de 18 años, fue agredida sexualmente y asesinada tras su desaparición el 22 de agosto de 2016, tras acudir esa noche a una fiesta en A Pobra do Caramiñal, localidad coruñesa en la que pasaba el verano con su madre y su hermana menor.
(Habrá ampliación)
