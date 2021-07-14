Estás leyendo: Las consecuencias de la sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional sobre el estado de alarma

Las consecuencias de la sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional sobre el estado de alarma

La resolución abre la puerta a anular las multas impuestas por saltarse las restricciones de circulación durante el confinamiento.

Una mujer con mascarilla pasa por el centro de Madrid, cerrada durante el confinamiento decretado en marzo de 2020 por la pandemia del coronavirus. Susana Vera / REUTERS

La decisión del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) de estimar parcialmente el recurso de inconstitucionalidad interpuesto por Vox contra el real decreto por el que el Gobierno declaró el primer estado de alarma abre la puerta a la anulación de las multas impuestas por saltarse las restricciones de circulación vía presentación de recurso.

Fuentes jurídicas indican que el fallo del Constitucional permitirá, en principio, que se puedan anular las multas –firmes y no firmes; un millón de sanciones en total– relativas a los apartados del decreto-ley que el tribunal de garantías ha declarado inconstitucionales. Este escenario será posible ante la interposición de recurso, dado que el fallo por sí mismo no se traducirá automáticamente en la anulación de las sanciones.

En concreto, los magistrados han estimados nulos la limitación del circulación de personas y vehículos en espacios y vías públicas que fijaba la norma, así como la capacidad del Ministerio de Sanidad para modificar y ampliar las medidas de contención en la actividad comercial y la potestad del Ministerio del Interior para acordar el cierre a la circulación de carreteras o tramos por razones de salud pública.

Reclamaciones patrimoniales

Las mismas fuentes añaden que la resolución del Constitucional, sin embargo, no permitirá las reclamaciones patrimoniales por los perjuicios causados con motivo de la medida adoptada por el Ejecutivo.

Según indican, la resolución del tribunal establece que el ciudadano tenía el deber jurídico de soportar las medidas impuestas en el decreto-ley por el que se declaró el estado de alarma.

Así, insisten, el fallo no servirá por sí mismo para reclamar indemnizaciones al Estado. Servirá la Ley Orgánica de estados de alarma, excepción y sitio, en vigor desde 1981, que en su artículo 3.2 establece que quienes sufran --de forma directa o su persona, derechos o bienes-- "daños o perjuicios por actos que no les sean imputables" como consecuencia de la aplicación del estado de alarma tendrán "derecho a ser indemnizados de acuerdo con lo dispuesto en las leyes".

