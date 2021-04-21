Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada se mantiene estable con 229 casos

Contagios por covid La incidencia acumulada se mantiene estable con 229 casos

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este jueves 10.232 nuevos contagios y 148 fallecidos.

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este miércoles al Ministerio de Sanidad 10.232 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 5.730 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 4.526 registrados el lunes, lo que eleva a 3.446.072 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de Covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que se ha producido un ligero descenso, situándose en los 229,65 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 230,95 notificado el martes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, este miércoles se han notificado 148 más, de los cuales 302 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 77.364 personas. La letalidad se sitúa en el 2,2%.

Actualmente hay 10.108 pacientes ingresados por Covid-19 en toda España y 2.288 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.231 ingresos y 1.268 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 8,03% y en las UCI en el 22,68%.

