La COP25 se convierte en la Cumbre del Clima más larga de la historia

La XXV Conferencia de las Partes de la Convención de la ONU sobre Cambio Climático (COP25) es la que más se ha prolongado en los 25 años de historia de esta citas. Pese a que, como es habitual, su cierre estaba previsto el viernes 13 de diciembre, las maratonianas reuniones continuaron durante la madrugada hasta alcanzar un acuerdo.
Más allá de las 06.30 horas de este domingo 15 de diciembre, la prórroga de esta Cumbre, bajo Presidencia chilena pero celebrada en Madrid, se ha convertido en la más larga de todos los tiempos. De este modo, le quita el dudoso mérito a la anterior cita más larga, la de Durban en 2011. El tiempo extra ha sido de 36 horas, mientras que la ya nombrada COP17 se cerró a las seis de la mañana.
La ministra chilena Carolina Schmidt celebró un plenario informal al filo de la medianoche del sábado asegurando que quiere llegar a un acuerdo "consensuado" y "realmente ambicioso", y reclamó la ayuda de la ministra en funciones de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, para desatascar todos los asuntos que siguen empantanados, a excepción del Artículo 6 del Acuerdo de París (mercados globales de carbono), que aseguró llevaría personalmente.
Pese al empeño, han vuelto a incumplirse las previsiones de la Presidencia, que esperaba celebrar un nuevo plenario informal hacia las 03.30 horas de la madrugada y abrir el plenario final a partir de las 05.00 horas. Ni lo uno ni lo otro ha llegado a producirse y el plenario final se ha reprogramado para las 08.00 horas aproximadamente.
