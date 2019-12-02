Público
Público
Cumbre del clima 2019

COP25 Greenpeace cambia el lema del Consistorio por la Cumbre del Clima: de 'Madrid Green Capital' a 'Madrid Grey Capital'

Los activistas denuncian la inacción del Ayuntamiento de Madrid para reducir la contaminación y luchar contra el cambio climático. Han alterado las letras instaladas por el Gobierno municipal en la Puerta de Alcalá con motivo de la COP25.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Las letras ubicadas en la Puerta de Alcalá, modificadas por los activistas de Greenpeace. | Greenpeace.

Las letras ubicadas en la Puerta de Alcalá, modificadas por los activistas de Greenpeace. | Greenpeace.

Activistas de Greenpeace han cambiado las letras de Madrid Green Capital, que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid había colocado en la Puerta de Alcalá, por Madrid Grey Capital. Con esta acción quieren denunciar la inacción del consistorio de la capital, donde comienza este lunes la COP25, para reducir la contaminación y luchar contra el cambio climático. 

"Madrid acoge la COP25, pero eso no significa que sea una capital verde", recuerdan desde Greenpeace en un comunicado. El Ayuntamiento está utilizando la marca European Green Capital para promocionar la Cumbre del Clima. Sin embargo, la ciudad nunca ha recibido dicho reconocimiento. El galardón lo otorga la Comisión Europea con el fin de premiar los esfuerzos locales para mejorar el medio ambiente, la economía y la calidad de vida en las ciudades. 

"Denunciamos que no se están tomando las medidas necesarias para evitar que las temperaturas globales superen los 1,5 ºC y evitar así los peores impactos del cambio climático. Necesitamos acciones reales de la clase política a todos los niveles: municipal, autonómico y estatal que pongan fin a los combustibles fósiles", han explicado desde la organización.

En el mismo comunicado, la agrupación de activistas por el medio ambiente se han dirigido a los líderes mundiales que acudirán esta semana a la Cumbre del Clima: "Tienen la oportunidad de superar el creciente escepticismo mundial de que son capaces de poner freno a la emergencia climática y de escuchar a los millones de personas que salen a la calle pidiendo medidas reales y urgentes para salvar el clima".

Del mismo modo, han sentencidado que la COP25 debe servir también para impulsar la formación de un nuevo Gobierno en España que ponga en sus prioridades la lucha contra el cambio climático y para aumentar los objetivos nacionales de reducción de emisiones a al menos el 55% en 2030 respecto a 1990 y que estas se reduzcan a cero neto en 2040.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad