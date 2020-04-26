La Haya
Las autoridades sanitarias holandesas han diagnosticado la covid-19 en visones de dos granjas de la región de Brabante Septentrional en Holanda, después de que estos animales tuvieran problemas respiratorios y gastrointestinales, confirmó este domingo el Ministerio holandés de Agricultura.
En un comunicado, la ministra holandesa de Agricultura, Carola Schouten, subrayó que, a priori, las autoridades asumen que el contagio se produjo de humanos a animales, porque algunos de los empleados de ambos criadores de visones tenían síntomas del coronavirus estas últimas semanas, pero se está investigando la fuente de infección.
Según subraya el Instituto de Salud Pública (RIVM), los visones son los primeros animales diagnosticados con el coronavirus en Países Bajos y es el primer caso conocido en el mundo de diagnostico de la covid-19 a gran escala en crías de animales.
Aunque no se ha confirmado la cifra exacta de infecciones, los contagios se produjeron en una granja de la ciudad de Beek en Donk, donde hay unos 7.500 visones, y otra en el pueblo de Milheeze, que tiene unos 13.000 animales, ambas en la provincia de Brabante Septentrional.
Siguiendo las recomendaciones del RIVM para evitar la propagación del virus, no se permitirá que visones ni estiércol salgan del lugar, y se ha procedido al cierre del camino público que hay alrededor de ambas granjas en un radio de 400 metros, tanto para ciclistas como para viandantes, como medida de precaución porque, según el RIVM, no hay realmente indicios de que los visones representen un riesgo de contagio a los humanos.
