Estás leyendo: Dos visones de granjas holandesas dan positivo por coronavirus

Público
Público

Coronavirus animales Dos visones de granjas holandesas dan positivo por coronavirus

El Ministerio de Agricultura holandés ha confirmado que los animales, procedentes de la región de de la región de Brabante Septentrional, han contraído la enfermedad. Las autoridades ha procedido al cierre del camino público que hay alrededor de ambas granjas en un radio de 400 metros para evitar la propagación. 

El visón europeo. WWF
Imagen de archivo del visón europeo. WWF

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

La Haya

efe

Las autoridades sanitarias holandesas han diagnosticado la covid-19 en visones de dos granjas de la región de Brabante Septentrional en Holanda, después de que estos animales tuvieran problemas respiratorios y gastrointestinales, confirmó este domingo el Ministerio holandés de Agricultura.

En un comunicado, la ministra holandesa de Agricultura, Carola Schouten, subrayó que, a priori, las autoridades asumen que el contagio se produjo de humanos a animales, porque algunos de los empleados de ambos criadores de visones tenían síntomas del coronavirus estas últimas semanas, pero se está investigando la fuente de infección.

Según subraya el Instituto de Salud Pública (RIVM), los visones son los primeros animales diagnosticados con el coronavirus en Países Bajos y es el primer caso conocido en el mundo de diagnostico de la covid-19 a gran escala en crías de animales.

Aunque no se ha confirmado la cifra exacta de infecciones, los contagios se produjeron en una granja de la ciudad de Beek en Donk, donde hay unos 7.500 visones, y otra en el pueblo de Milheeze, que tiene unos 13.000 animales, ambas en la provincia de Brabante Septentrional.

Siguiendo las recomendaciones del RIVM para evitar la propagación del virus, no se permitirá que visones ni estiércol salgan del lugar, y se ha procedido al cierre del camino público que hay alrededor de ambas granjas en un radio de 400 metros, tanto para ciclistas como para viandantes, como medida de precaución porque, según el RIVM, no hay realmente indicios de que los visones representen un riesgo de contagio a los humanos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú