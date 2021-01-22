madridActualizado:
Una herramienta desarrollada por un físico español y una médica polaca predice el tiempo de espera para vacunarse basándose en el calendario del Ministerio de Sanidad. La calculadora online creada por Álvaro Díez y Dominika Miszewska utiliza parámetros variables en función del riesgo de cada grupo poblacional, la edad y el ritmo de vacunación. El instrumento se encuentra en OmniCalculator, una especie de repositorio de calculadoras.
Para obtener el resultado y saber la horquilla de personas que se encuentran por delante en la cola de la vacunación basta con especificar la comunidad a la que se pertenece, la edad, marcar si se es trabajador sanitario o sociosanitario, gran dependiente, enfermo de riesgo, trabajador o interno en una residencia, embarazada o empleado en un espacio cerrado.
Cabe recordar que el calendario de vacunación está dividido en tres etapas, definidas en función de la disponibilidad de las dosis en cada momento y que la estrategia de vacunación se plantea en función de cuatro criterios de riesgo que dividen a la población en 18 grupos.
Consulta aquí mismo cuándo te tocará vacunarte:
