El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Euskadi no autoriza la limitación de los encuentros sociales a seis personas porque vulnera derechos fundamentales

Coronavirus El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Euskadi no autoriza la limitación de los encuentros sociales a seis personas porque vulnera derechos fundamentales

Esta es una de las medidas que se incluyen en la orden del Departamento de Salud del Gobierno Vasco con nuevas restricciones para evitar la propagación de la pandemia del coronavirus ante la alta incidencia que se está registrando.

Clientes en terrazas de la Plaza Unamuno de Bilbao. / EUROPA PRESS / Archivo

La Sala de lo Contencioso-administrativo del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Euskadi (TSJPV) no ha autorizado la limitación a seis personas de los encuentros sociales en lugares públicos y privados al considerar que vulnera derechos fundamentales y no tiene cobertura legal, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.

El Ejecutivo estaba a la espera de la validación por parte del TSJPV de la limitación de las agrupaciones de diez a seis para publicar su nueva orden en el Boletín Oficial de Euskadi (BOPV) y que entren en vigor.

En ella se establece la reducción de aforos al 50% en toda la hostelería (salvo terrazas), eventos culturales o eventos religiosos, y la limitación de asistencia en eventos a un máximo en interiores de 400 personas y de 600 en exteriores.

Además, decreta el horario de cierre de la hostelería a las 24.00 horas, y prohíbe la actividad en txokos y sociedades. El horario de clausura de parques, jardines y uso de parques infantiles se establece hasta las 23.00 horas, y se suspenden las competiciones de deporte no federado.

Tras la resolución del TSJPV, el Gobierno Vasco no podrá incluir en su Orden la prohibición de limitar las agrupaciones de personas de diez a seis personas. De esta forma, se mantendría "la recomendación", que no obligación, de que los encuentros sociales sean como máximo de una decena de personas.

