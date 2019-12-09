Público
Público

'Cría, reza, ama', el documental sobre el papel de la mujer en el franquismo

DMAX estrena el documental 'Cría, reza, ama' sobre la figura de las mujeres en la sociedad de la posguerra y el franquismo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Sección Femenina: el modelo abnegado de feminidad

La Sección Femenina: el modelo abnegado de feminidad

Este lunes 9 de diciembre, la cadena DMAX estrena el documental Cría, reza, ama sobre el papel que ocuparon las mujeres en la sociedad de la posguerra y el franquismo. La producción, que contará con material inédito a color del NODO,  aborda la situación de las mujeres desde que Pilar Primo de Rivera fundara, en 1934, la Sección Femenina. Esta rama, dependiente de la Falange de las JONS, resultó desde su constitución en Madrid, el instrumento clave de Franco para difundir los principios falangistas y los valores ultracatólicos

El documental plantea la recuperación del protagonismo histórico que el franquismo negó a las mujeres, relegadas al "auxilio social, los lavaderos del frente, el campo y todos los lugares en los que la patria reclamó su presencia".  

La producción expone cómo la Sección Femenina, que contaba con más de seiscientas mil afiliadas, enseñaba a las mujeres el cuidado de los hijos ("los futuros soldados de España", según el documental) y el arreglo de la casa. Fue la encargada de definir el modelo de mujer española, "sumisa, abnegada y servil a la patria" a través de virtudes como el conformismo, la paciencia y la obediencia al marido. La mujer, vista como inferior al hombre, era definida por la organización como "ángel del hogar".  

Cría, reza, ama plantea los valiosos testimonios de la directora Cecilia Bartolomélas periodistas Juana Gallego, columnista de Público en el espacio Cuarto y MitadCarmen Alcalde; la fundadora de la Asociación de Mujeres Separadas, Ana María Pérez del Campo; y la instructora Cristina Chico de la Llave. El documental recorre una época en la que las mujeres perdieron gran parte de los derechos alcanzados y garantizados por la República. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad