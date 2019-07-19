El último fue el mes de junio más cálido en la Tierra desde 1880, cuando empezaron a efectuarse los registros mensuales de temperaturas, anunció este viernes la Organización Meteorológica Mundial (OMM).
El récord de temperatura para junio se experimentó tanto en tierra como en el mar, y según los datos que recoge y procesa la OMM, nueve de los diez meses de junio más calientes han ocurrido desde 2010, con el décimo que se remonta a 1998.
Esta evaluación de las temperaturas incluyen el hemisferio sur, donde es invierno, y donde también se ha experimentado el mes de junio con la mayor temperatura promedio.
"No sólo es Europa, esto está ocurriendo globalmente", dijo la portavoz de la OMM, Clare Nullis, recordando que este continente experimentó recientemente una fuerte ola de calor que, según las previsiones, se repetirá a partir de la próxima semana.
Preguntada si algunas especies podrían sucumbir con temperaturas tan elevadas, Nullis dijo que "ya lo estamos viendo en la actualidad, los arrecifes de coral están bajo un estrés enorme por la acidificación del océano y las olas de calor".
Las altas temperaturas de junio también han sido causantes de una reducción importante del hielo en el mar del Ártico, cuya superficie ha sido la más pequeña de los últimos 41 años (desde que existen registros).
Otro efecto de esta situación ha sido la multiplicación de incendios incontrolados en el Círculo Ártico en las últimas semanas, en particular en Alaska (Estados Unidos) y Siberia (Rusia), donde las temperaturas también han roto récords.
