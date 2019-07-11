El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, continúa ingresado en el hospital Puerta del Sur de Móstoles (Madrid) por una gastroenteritis aguda, pero su estado mejora y ha pasado buena noche, según han informado a Efe fuentes de su partido, a la espera de un nuevo parte médico.
Rivera, que ingresó ayer en el hospital por una gastroenteritis, probablemente por salmonella, está recibiendo un tratamiento de hidratación y antibióticos por vía intravenosa.
El tiempo que el líder de Ciudadanos permanezca en el hospital dependerá de la evolución clínica, según el parte médico que ayer facilitó el partido.
