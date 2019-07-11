Público
Cs Rivera sigue hospitalizado por una gastroenteritis pero mejora

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, continúa ingresado en el hospital Puerta del Sur de Móstoles (Madrid) por una gastroenteritis aguda pero su estado mejora y ha pasado buena noche.

El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, continúa ingresado en el hospital Puerta del Sur de Móstoles (Madrid) por una gastroenteritis aguda, pero su estado mejora y ha pasado buena noche, según han informado a Efe fuentes de su partido, a la espera de un nuevo parte médico.

Rivera, que ingresó ayer en el hospital por una gastroenteritis, probablemente por salmonella, está recibiendo un tratamiento de hidratación y antibióticos por vía intravenosa.

El tiempo que el líder de Ciudadanos permanezca en el hospital dependerá de la evolución clínica, según el parte médico que ayer facilitó el partido. 

