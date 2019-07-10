Público
Cs Albert Rivera, ingresado en un hospital de Madrid  por gastroenteritis aguda

Debido a ese cuadro clínico, "probablemente por salmonella", el líder de Ciudadanos debe permanecer ingresado.

El presidente del Cs, Albert Rivera. - EFE

El presidente del Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ingresó este miércoles en el hospital universitario HM Puerta del Sur, en la localidad madrileña de Móstoles, tras "sufrir un cuadro sincopal secundario a una gastroenteritis aguda probablemente por salmonella", según el informe médico, informaron fuentes del partido.

Debido a ese cuadro clínico, el líder de Ciudadanos debe permanecer ingresado "para hidratación y antibioterapia intravenosa". El tiempo de ingreso variará en función de la evolución clínica, según el informe médico.

La última aparición pública de Rivera fue este martes a mediodía en el Congreso, donde ofreció una rueda de prensa para comentar temas de actualidad y donde anunció la denuncia que iba a presentar por los incidentes de la manifestación del Orgullo LGTBI en Madrid.

También volvió a negarse a facilitar la investidura del líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, como presidente del Gobierno y le instó a negociar con Unidas Podemos y los partidos nacionalistas.

