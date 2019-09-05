David Torres Ruiz, columnista de Público, ha sido el ganador de la 66º edición del Premio Ateneo Ciudad de Valladolid con su novela Dos hermanos –título provisional–. Algaida Editores publicará el libro y el autor recibirá los 20.000 euros de dotación del galardón.
El periodista ha asegurado a través de sus redes sociales que supone "una gran alegría". El jurado del galardón estaba presidido por el catedrático de la Universidad de Valladolid José Ramón González.
La novela trata de la historia de dos hermanos muy diferentes. Uno abandonó el nido para ver mundo mientras que el otro se quedó a cargo de la familia. Pese a tener posiciones distantes, la desaparición de su madre les lleva a reunirse y afrontar las vicisitudes familiares. "El padre de ambos tiene alzheimer, que sirve como metáfora de este país", dice el periodista, que pretende ahondar en la memoria histórica de España.
"Me ha llevado mucho tiempo escribirla. Una primera versión me llevó unos tres años, pero luego la recorté y eso me llevó otro. El título de Dos hermanos es provisional, otro que tiene muchas papeletas es El país que fuimos", asegura a Público.
