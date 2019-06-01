Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Defensa multará con 10.000 euros diarios a UTE por el retraso de entrega de los nuevos vehículos blindados

El pedido completo llegará a los 998 vehículos por un coste total de 3.836 millones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un vehículo blindado VCR 8x8.

Un vehículo blindado VCR 8x8.

El Ministerio de Defensa multará a Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE) si no entrega los prototipos del blindado VCR 8x8 previstos para julio de este año, según informa el diario El País

La entrega de los vehículos blindados ya se retrasó una vez, puesto que la fecha inicial estaba fijada para noviembre de 2018, aunque el Ministerio no tomó medidas legales y aceptó una demora del contrato. 

Según fuentes a las que tuvo acceso El País aseguran que la UTE tendrá listo el producto para noviembre de este año, por lo que, si la multa es de 10.000 euros diarios, el montante final puede ascender hasta 1,2 millones de euros. 

El pedido completo llegará a los 998 vehículos por un coste total de 3.836 millones antes de que concluyan las pruebas con los demostradores. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad